CHILDREN have been getting creative at an Autumn-themed crafts workshop at York Theatre Royal this week.
The TakeOver Autumnal Animals Workshop, part of the Takeover festival, was run by Mim Robinson of Keeping It Crafty UK.
Children were invited to use their creative minds with nature and make ephemeral animal artworks with autumn leaves.
Mim said: “We made art out of fallen leaves, sticks, and other autumnal items.
“The session was a lot of fun and hopefully encouraged the children who came to get creative with nature at home too.”
Now in its 10th year, TakeOver Festival is an arts festival organised and run entirely by 12-26 year olds at York Theatre Royal.
Jessy Roberts, TakeOver outreach director, said: "We think it’s really important at TakeOver to offer free engagement activities for people in the community.
“We want them to feel that York Theatre Royal is a space where they are welcome.”