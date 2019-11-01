A CAR retailer in York has become a free water-bottle refill point for locals, in a bid to reduce plastic pollution.
Volvo retailer, Ray Chapman Motors, York, has joined forces with Refill, a campaign that aims to prevent plastic pollution, by making it easier for people to reuse and refill their bottle instead of buying a new one.
Duncan Chapman, retailer principal at Ray Chapman Motors, said: “Reducing the amount of plastic that ends up in our oceans is incredibly important to all of us.
“We look forward to becoming a very different kind of motor-related filling station, by inviting lots of people into our showroom to top up their reusable water bottles and help us tackle the fight against plastic pollution.”
The retailer is now listed as a filling station on the Refill app, which enables people to search for nearby places where they can refill their reusable bottles for free.
To refill your water bottle for free at Ray Chapman Motors York, visit the retailer on Great North Way, York.
To download the Refill app and check the thousands of refill stations, visit: refill.org.uk