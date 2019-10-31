THREE Wetherspoon pubs in the area have won acclaim for the quality and standards of their toilets.
The Postern Gate in Piccadilly and The Punchbowl in Blossom Street, both in York, together with The Giant Bellflower in Gowthorpe have each been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors in the Loo of the Year awards.
The Punchbowl manager Tracy Lovett said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK.
All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond.
The Loo of the Year Awards 2019 managing director Mike Bone said: “The toilets at the three pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both well maintained.”
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment.
