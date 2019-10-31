DESPITE a string of cancellations in recent days there will still be a number of bonfires to attend to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night.

After cancellations in Selby, Thorganby and Rawcliffe due to ground conditions, there are still bonfire and fireworks events going ahead.

The Poppleton Centre in Main Street, York, will host a bonfire and firework spectacular on the evening of bonfire night on Tuesday. There will be a bar and food, along with the fireworks at 7.15pm. Gates open at 5pm. This is a ticketed event which should be purchased in advance.

A Stamford Bridge bonfire and fireworks event will be at Primrose Hill Nursery on Tuesday. The fire will be lit from 6.30pm, with fireworks kicking off at 7.15pm. Tickets can be purchased in the village’s Post Office for £6 - including a hot dog, drink and sparkler.

York Acorn Rugby Club will host the ‘Big Bang’ event, including a fun fair, food and a bar, on Tuesday. Wristbands for the event can be purchased in advance at the club for £2. Doors open at 4.30pm and the fireworks will take place at 8pm.

Kilnwick Percy Resorts, Pocklington, will host a firework spectacular, involving live entertainment, on Sunday. Doors open at 5pm with the fireworks taking place at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children, they must be pre-booked and can be bought from the Resort reception or by calling 01759 303090.

The Nags Head in Askham Bryan will hold a bonfire on Tuesday with children's activities, food, a bar and a firework display at 7pm.

Doors open at 5pm, admission before 5.30pm is £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for under 16s, prices increase by £1 after that.

The Easingwold Scouts bonfire will be held at the town’s Maize Maze. There will be food and hot drinks. Gates open at 6pm with fireworks at 7pm. Tickets are £4. Proceeds will go to the Easingwold Scout Group.