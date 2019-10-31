THE winner of the Great British Bake Off 2019 visit York on Saturday.

David Atherton - from Whitby - will be at Watersones on Coney Street from 12pm signing copies of the Great British Bake Off Big Book of Amazing Cakes.

The 36-year-old is an international health advisor and triumphed in the final on Tuesday - despite never being crowned star baker through the series.

He impressed judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with his showstopper picnic basket of cakes, breads and biscuits that looked like a wedge of blue cheese, sausage rolls and peaches.

And he was praised for his calm attitude - with Prue Leith saying he had never lost his temper during the challenges and is always "very neat and organised".