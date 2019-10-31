A BURGLAR who was ‘foiled by a glove’ that he left behind after targeting an elderly victim has been jailed.

Michael Andrew Hester, 46, of Thanet Road, York, was sentenced at York Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) to two years and six months for burglary at an address in Windmill Rise, York, on September 10, 2017.

The court heard how the 95-year-old victim, who was 93 at the time, awoke to a loud banging sound in his home and went downstairs on his stair-lift where he found Hester stood in his kitchen.

He tapped him on the shoulder and Hester ran off.

A lady's glove was subsequently found on the kitchen floor and investigators were able to link DNA found in the glove to Hester.

Cell site analysis showed a mobile phone, which was seized from Hester during his arrest, had activated on masts close to the address at the time of the burglary. Photos, also found on his mobile phone, showed him in a hotel room just a 10-minute walk from the elderly victim’s home on the same evening.

A radio frequency report narrowed down the mobile phone’s activation even further and conclusively showed that Hester's phone was in the vicinity of the address at the time of the burglary.

Hester pleaded not guilty to burglary, but was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Investigator Dave Pegg, one of the Burglary co-ordinators for North Yorkshire Police, said: “This was an appalling crime committed on an elderly man who was targeted for his vulnerability. Thankfully, Hester was foiled by a glove he left behind amongst other pieces of evidence linking him to the crime.

“Many people think the police just aren’t bothered about burglary but that is not the case and this case demonstrates the lengths we will go to identify offenders and bring them to justice. We are absolutely committed to investigating burglaries in North Yorkshire and arresting and charging those responsible.

“Another common belief is that even if you catch them the courts won’t do anything with burglars. I’m pleased to say that this is not the case and in my experience over the course of the last two years, this case included, lengthy prison sentences are regularly imposed on burglars as they should be.

“Finally, I want to praise the victim for his bravery. I know that he is extremely relieved and pleased, as am I, that Hester was caught and is now behind bars where he belongs.”