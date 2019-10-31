The date is of a general election is now known. The question has to be, will anybody win a majority to end the deadlock?
A study by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Britain’s oldest independent economic research institute) suggests that Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal will leave the UK £70bn worse off than if it had remained in the EU. It concluded that GDP would be 3.5 per cent lower in 10 years time under the deal.
I am one of the 17.4 million who voted Brexit but I am pleased to say I have now seen through the lies. I have to ask, why has the government refused to publish its own assessment of the economic impact and if Brexit will make us all better off as promised then why has Sajiv Javid announced they will borrow £100 billion to invest in order to cushion the impact of Brexit?
Jeremy Corbyn’s economic plans are probably even worse for the economy so, for the first time in my life, it will be the Lib Dems for me this time around. Even without a majority they could hold the balance of power and save us all from going over the cliff.
Tony Taylor, Grassholme, Woodthorpe, York
