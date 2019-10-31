LETTER: There are already laws against pavement parking - we don't need new ones
I can not understand the article ‘Calls for laws to stop parking on pavements’ (The Press, October 29).
The Highway Act 1835 Section 72 and Road Traffic Act Section 34, states: “You MUST NOT drive on or over a pavement, footpath or bridleway except to gain lawful access to property”.
Why is this not enforced?
Harry Punter,
Corncroft, Strensall, York
