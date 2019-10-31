TWO more people have been rescued from York's River Ouse.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said its York and Acomb crews were first mobilised at 2.48am today to reports of a man in the river.

A spokesperson said that on their arrival, the man was out of the water and in police custody, with no action taken by the fire service.

Less than an hour later, at 3.39am, the York crew rescued a woman from a sand bar at the side of the river at Queen's Staith.

The spokesperson said the woman had been unable to climb back up the wall.

York Rescue Boat tweeted that its team was called out by North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Police after concerns were raised for a person near the river.

"The incident was brought to a safe conclusion and the person was left in the care of local officers," it added.

The rescues came less than 24 hours after a woman was saved from the River Foss early yesterday after she had spent almost an hour in the freezing water, and after another person climbed back to safety after standing on the wrong side of the wall on Ouse Bridge.

A man's body was also recovered from the Ouse near Lendal Bridge on Saturday morning.