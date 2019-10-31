DEVELOPERS hoping to create four apartments in a building next door to a popular music venue have hit back at criticism of the scheme - saying their plans are being picked on to highlight a wider issue.

A planning application has been submitted to turn The Crescent Day Nursery, next door to The Crescent Community Venue, into flats.

But the national Music Venue Trust has objected to the proposals - saying they could lead to noise complaints from people who move into the apartments and this may result in the closure of The Crescent. The application has since racked up 208 objection letters.

But Lee Vincent from Vincent and Brown - agents for the owner of the building - say they were “taken aback” by the reaction.

He said the building is in a residential street and that the nursery has already moved out - leaving few options for the site.

He added: “I’m from York and I have lived here for 40 years – I have been in the working men’s club many times with family. It has never seemed to have a problem coexisting with its neighbours.

“There are residential properties directly adjacent to the venue. If there were problems with noise, they would have complaints too.

“We fully support the city’s cultural side and actively do things to support it – we are involved in The Malthouse project in The Crescent.

“We can change the windows and improve the acoustics in the apartments if the local authority choose to enforce that and we will comply with that – along with measures to improve the building and install double glazing.”

He said the site has been historically used as homes and the developer’s view is that “it can happily coexist again”.

He added: “It’s just a shame the way this application has been gone after – it’s a very small development in an existing residential area.

“I feel the councillors are picking on an application and using it to highlight a wider general issue.”

Councillors are due to discuss plans to better protect live music venues and nightclubs at a full council meeting this evening (Thursday, October 31).