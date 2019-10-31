A WOMAN has appealed for the public to help police catch a motorist who drove off after a crash in York, leaving her mother hospitalised with serious injuries.

Simone Commandeur said she wanted the hit-and-run driver caught before anyone else was injured due to such unsafe driving.

She said her mother was being treated at York Hospital for a broken collar bone, a fractured knee cap and broken ribs, suffered when a car smashed into the rear door of a parked BMW car on Sunday morning - pinning her between the door and the car.

The crash happened just after her mother had put her three-year-old grandson into a seat. “It doesn’t bear thinking about what would have happened, if she had still been holding her grandson at the time of the incident,” she said.

“My mother will be immobile for a couple of months due to her multiple injuries. She’s also suffering flashbacks.”

Simone said the incident happened at about 8.30am on Sunday in Alness Drive, Woodthorpe and witnesses had said the car involved, which made off towards Moor Lane, was a silvery blue in colour, and looked like a vehicle similar to a Vauxhall Meriva or a Honda Jazz MPV.

She said it was believed the car must have been scratched in the crash, and she urged people to look out for such a vehicle with recently acquired scratches on the bodywork.

“A local witness has also said the owner of the offending vehicle, or the owner’s partner, might have a second car, a large black vehicle similar to a BMW X1/X2,” she said.

“Such a car slowed down at the scene later on the incident day.

"The middle aged couple inside peered into the damaged car before turning round, driving past again, and then driving off in the direction they originally came from.”

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses to phone101 and ask for Phillip Kennedy, email philip.kennedy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.