TERRIFYING teams from York Dungeon and York Maze’s Hallowscream faced off in a spooky bake-off challenge.

Chilling characters from both attractions came up against each other yesterday at The Grand Hotel’s cookery school, in a competition to create the best Halloween treat - a pumpkin pie.

They were under the instruction of head tutor at the cookery school, Andrew Dixon, a former three AA Rosette restaurant owner.

The characters which took part in the bake-off were Corny the Clown, his mother, the Plague Doctor and the Judge.

Corny the Clown scooped the title of best baker, however, the pies made by the Plague Doctor and the Judge turned out to be inedible.

The York Dungeon is hosting ‘The Home of Halloween’ event until Sunday, including numerous scares, chills and thrills for visitors.

The Hallowscream event will continue at York Maze until Saturday, involving various spooky attractions such as ‘Corny’s Cornevil’ and ‘The Flesh Pot’.