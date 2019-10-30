CREATURES of the shadows will be taking over two city centre sites this Halloween in a new projection show.
The Castle Museum and Library Square will host the displays both tonight and tomorrow from 5:30 - 8:30pm.
The unique display is a collaboration between York Business Improvement District (BID) and Polestar Productions.
Carl Alsop, operations manager the York BID, said: "We are really excited to introduce something new to the city during the Halloween period. We think people will really enjoy the projections on some of York’s finest buildings."
The dynamic projections include both earthly and paranormal creatures appearing from the shadows and will offer an atmospheric and immersive family experience.
The dynamic projection institute mirror head system used during the display enables the projector’s output to be dynamically moved anywhere within a 180 by 160-degree arc under the control of specialist software.
The show is free to anyone to observe.