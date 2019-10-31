PROSECUTORS say they were more interested in getting a fugitive back to this country than ensuring he was punished for going on the run for three years.
Latvian-born Pavels Zuravskis, 27, fled the UK after sexually assaulting a woman in Malton.
Last week, he was arrested in Amsterdam on an Extradition Arrest Warrant and returned to York Crown Court, which he failed to attend three years earlier. But the warrant didn’t include a charge of skipping bail and Judge Simon Hickey said he couldn’t pass a sentence for failure to attend court.
A CPS spokesman said: “An individual can be extradited to be sentenced, to be prosecuted or to carry out a sentence that has already been imposed.
“In this case the defendant was found guilty in his absence of sexual assault and sentenced to two and a half years custody.
“Whilst it would also have been possible to attach a further offence of fail to surrender to bail to the extradition request, in this particular case the focus was on ensuring that the defendant was brought back to court to serve his sentence and to achieve justice for the victim.”
