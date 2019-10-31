A NEW supermarket is set to open in York next month after the regeneration of a former rundown industrial site.

The new multi-million pound Lidl store will open in late November.

It has been built by S Harrison, a Yorkshire property and development company, which has transformed the 2.36 acre James Street site into a 21,054 sq ft Lidl, which backs onto Foss Island Retail Park.

Andrew Wharton, of S Harrison, said: “We are highly experienced at giving disused sites like this a viable new future, attracting investment, development and ultimately new jobs for local people. The community have really welcomed this development and it’s exciting to see a site that has languished for years totally changed for the better.”

The new supermarket will stock a wide range of products, as well as offering an in-store bakery.

The new site also includes 130 parking spaces, with four bays for electric vehicle charging. The new store is expected create 40 new jobs in the area.

Andrew added: “The appetite is there for local food stores – people want convenience, keenly priced products and easy access, the new Lidl will deliver all of these things.”

Doors will be opened in late November, once the internal fit out is complete.

To mark the completion of the scheme, S Harrison has continued its support of York-based charity, Safe and Sound Homes (SASH).

It has been working with the charity, which helps to prevent young people from becoming homeless, for three years.