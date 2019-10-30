NORTH Yorkshire Police has launched a recruitment drive as it seeks to boost its officer numbers.

The campaign, which is reaching out to graduates, non-graduates and career movers, is live until November 25.

It is the latest step in delivering a pledge by North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan to increase the number of frontline police working in North Yorkshire’s communities.

The move also forms part of the Government’s recently announced national campaign to increase police officer numbers across the country - urging people to join the police and “be a force for all”.

There are now three new entry routes for new police recruits to get into policing:

• A three-year police constable degree apprenticeship (PCDA) leading to a nationally recognised BSc (Hons) in professional policing practice. New recruits will be employed by North Yorkshire Police and spend 80 per cent of their time serving and protecting the community while “learning on the job” and 20 per cent of their work time studying towards their qualification through The Open University’s flexible distance learning programme.

• A two-year accelerated route for those entering with a degree in any subject, enabling recruits employed by North Yorkshire Police to train as a police constable and gain a graduate diploma in policing through The Open University at the same time.

• For those who want to get a policing degree before they join, new recruits can then apply to the force as their degree is coming to an end and complete a reduced initial training route.

Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “It is an exciting time to join policing and becoming a police officer really will give you some of the best and proudest days of your life.

“Whether you are a graduate or non-graduate, just starting out in your career or are a more experienced and mature individual looking for your next challenge there are various ways to join us, depending on your work, life and educational experience.”

“We’re also continuing to work hard on increasing diversity in our recruitment to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we serve.

“The last couple of recruitment drives has seen us attract the most diverse group of trainees that North Yorkshire has ever had and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made to date.”

Mrs Mulligan said: “Policing is a fantastic career – community focused, challenging, rewarding.

“I would encourage everyone, no matter your background or walk of life, to consider joining North Yorkshire Police and helping our community to be safe and feel safe.”

You can apply to join North Yorkshire Police at northyorkshire.police.uk/policeofficer. Applications close at 9am on Monday, November 25.