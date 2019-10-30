A MAN caught with three knives in his rucksack has been jailed.

Homeless Isaac Owen Moon had already served a prison sentence for attempting to smuggle a banned butterfly knife into the UK, York Crown Court heard.

The 23-year-old, previously of Selby, was arrested near a project for the homeless in Harrogate, said Michael Bosomworth, prosecuting.

He had a Stanley knife, a lock knife and a “credit card” knife in his rucksack.

Police accepted his explanation for the first two, but charged him over the third.

Harry Crowson, for Moon, said: “He uses this only to carve soap and wood. When you live on the streets, it is important to keep your mind alert and this is what he uses these knives for.”

Judge Simon Hickey said: “There is no good reason for any of us to carry knives in public and there is no good reason I can see not to send you immediately into custody.”

Moon pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in public and was jailed for nine months.

Mr Bosomworth said he thought a “credit card knife” was one with a blade the size of a credit card.

Mr Crowson said because he had been homeless at the time he carried all his belongings with him at all times. He now had accommodation after a long period of homelessness. But he would lose that if he was jailed.

Mr Bosomworth said in May 2018 Moon was convicted of importing a prohibited weapon.

“He had ordered a butterfly knife from abroad,” he said. “It was intercepted by Customs and he never got it, thankfully.”

Moon was initially able to keep his freedom when he was given a suspended four-month prison sentence for that offence. But he refused to do unpaid work and was ordered to serve the four months.