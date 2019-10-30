A YORK-based veterinary group is having a double celebration this week after the CEO’s birthday - and the organisation marking its fourth anniversary.

VetPartners, which owns more than 120 veterinary practices across the UK, was set up by Jo Malone on October 31, 2015, the day after her birthday.

Jo said: “We have some of the best veterinary businesses across small animal, equine, mixed and farm, and 2020 will see further growth in each of our species groups, both in the UK and Europe.

“It has been an incredible journey since our early days and our success has been built on the hard work, dedication and skills of our truly fantastic team members in our practices.”

VetPartners has 5,250 employees working at 450 sites, with the central team based in York. After being established with three practices – Minster Vets, Dowding Vets in Gainsborough and Westway Veterinary Group in Newcastle – it is now one of the UK’s largest groups.

Jo added: “When we started, our aim was to be the veterinary group of choice by providing outstanding care for patients, an excellent experience for clients and being a great place to work, while developing our business in an efficient, ethical, sustainable and profitable way through the acquisition of desirable practices.”

The group has now further diversified to include research dairy, laboratories, locum agency, a small animal veterinary nursing school and an equine veterinary nursing school.

The CEO added: “Our culture sets us apart, with values like respect, collaboration and being both approachable and supportive. This helps to attract talent, drives engagement, impacts happiness and satisfaction, and affects performance.”

Jo, who was educated at Joseph Rowntree School in York, had wanted to be a vet from the age of eight. As she celebrated her birthday yesterday, her staff decided to treat her.

Nearly 100 team members, based at VetPartners’ headquarters in Spitfire House, York, presented the CEO with her weight in her favourite sweets.

Around 50kg of Haribo arrived as a surprise for Jo, who is particularly fond of the brand of sweets.

Jo studied veterinary medicine at Glasgow University, qualifying in 1998.

After starting her career at a mixed practice in Market Harborough for two years, she then joined Minster Vets, where she became a partner in 2009, combining both management and veterinary work.

The VetPartner group is looking to expand across Europe, with interest in acquiring practices in France, Germany, Holland and Italy.

To support its growth, the group secured the support of international investment company, BC Partners, which has €17 billion of assets under management in private equity and credit across the globe.