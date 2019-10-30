A FORMER cast member of a legendary TV show has been confirmed to make a guest appearance at a North Yorkshire Sci-Fi event next year.
The voice of robotic dog K-9 in BBC’s Doctor Who, John Leeson, will appear at Sci-Fi Scarborough (SFS) 2020 next April.
The part of K-9’s voice came his way after he bumped into the director, with whom he had worked previously, in a pub. Since his time in Doctor Who, Leeson has continued to act and provide voiceover services for the BBC and many other companies.
Leeson is the second guest to be announced, after Star Wars actor Mike Quinn, who plays Sullustan Starfighter pilot, Nien Nunb, was announced earlier this year. Quinn’s character Nunb famously flew into the Death Star to destroy it in Star Wars Return Of The Jedi.
The popular family event includes Comic Book artists, writers, live music, authors, science activities and retro, tabletop and modern gaming activities.
It runs over the weekend of April 4 and 5, 2020. Both guests will be present over the course of the whole weekend.
Tickets for the seventh consecutive SFS event are available by searching for Sci-Fi at: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk