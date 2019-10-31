A PRESCHOOL is celebrating everything spooky this Halloween.

All the pumpkins, donated by Paleys Fruit and Vegetables in Malton, have been carved and decorated by the staff and children at Brooklyn Playgroup in Norton.

Heather McIvor, the playgroup manager, said: “We have explored what pumpkins look like inside using magnifying glasses to locate seeds and spoons and bowls to mix up our own pumpkin potions.

“The children have shown great concentration and critical thinking during this activity.”

The children have embraced Halloween by dressing up in their spookiest costumes, colouring frightful pictures and reading Room On The Broom by Julia Donaldson.