A CAMPAIGN group is calling for the A64 east of York NOT to be dualled.

The Campaign for Better Transport says it is 'alarmed' by plans turn the road into a dual carriageway, despite warnings of global warming and other environmental concerns.

Mark Parry, chair of West & North Yorkshire Branch, said it was accepted that each time road capacity was increased, it encouraged more traffic onto the road network.

He said one argument for dualling the A64, reported recently in The Press, was that the recently announced upgrade of the York outer ring road would add more pressure to the A64.

He said this showed how when one road was expanded, more traffic was attracted to it and another pinch point developed - a concept called 'induced traffic.'

He said: "We need a step change in how we travel. For longer journeys travel by public transport helps reduce dramatically the pollution problems as the pollutants issued are shared amongst many passengers.

"Councillors should be looking at improving rail and bus services, not adding to the road network and creating this vicious circle of more roads leading to more traffic which needs more roads.

"Improvements could be made to the York to Scarborough Railway instead to increase capacity and line speed. This could include electrification, improved signalling, double tracking at Malton, new stations at Haxby and Strensall and a 20 minute frequency. Freight should be encouraged to make use of this existing resource.

"Traffic congestion is a major pain in our lives, with nobody being able to travel anywhere efficiently, this short term policy must end."

The group's comments come after Highways England warned earlier this year that the dualling plans were more expensive than had been thought, and would have to compete with other major projects across the country.

North Yorkshire MPs have been battling for the scheme to be given the funding, arguing that delays and congestion on the route are damaging businesses as well as frustrating motorists heading to the coast.