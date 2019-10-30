ANOTHER major bonfire and fireworks display has been cancelled because the venue is under water after recent rain.
The event, organised by Selby Town Council, was due to have been held on the Community Centre field in Selby on Saturday evening.
The 'great free event for all the family' was also set to have featured fairground rides.
But a council spokeswoman said today that the decision had been taken to cancel the event for this year because the field was under water after water had spilled into it over Selby Dam.
She added it was extremely unusual for the bonfire to be cancelled.
The Press revealed on Sunday that a massive bonfire and fireworks display, due to be held on Saturday at Rawcliffe Country Park in York by North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, had had to be cancelled because of the wet ground conditions after a rainy autumn.
*Are you organising a public bonfire or fireworks display? Please email details to mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk, so we can publicise events which are still going ahead later this week.
