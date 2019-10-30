YET another high street shop, Debenhams, is closing in mid-December and on the news it said Bonmarche is also closing.
Walking through York now it is quite depressing with all the empty shops.
We moved to York in 1968 from Chester-le-Street, County Durham, and going into Newcastle and Sunderland there were all the big shops: BHS, Littlewoods, C&A, M&S, Fenwicks, Woolworths to name but a few.
When we moved to York, a much smaller city, not only did it have all the high street shops mentioned but wonderful history also.
Fortunately the history will never disappear. but what about the high street shops?
Maureen Robinson,
Broadway, York