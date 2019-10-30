City of York Council has submitted a planning application to itself for a multi-storey car park in St George’s Field (The Press, October 15).

Under normal circumstances, rigorous scrutiny is given by the council to the design of new buildings in York city centre and yet the building that the council proposes has all the appearance of an inner city, concrete clad multi-storey from the 1960s or 70s. In addition to the ridged concrete style external panelling, ‘Living Walls’ are proposed (presumably to mitigate the brutalist design). This feature will demand extensive and expensive maintenance to ensure that the living wall actually remains living. In times of reduced budgets for local authorities, isn’t this commitment to continual maintenance rather stupid?