A WOMAN has been rescued by firefighters after spending about an hour in York's 'freezing' River Foss.

In a separate incident, another person standing on the wrong side of the Ouse Bridge wall has climbed to safety.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called at 5.13am to reports of a woman in the Foss.

A spokesman said firefighters from York and Acomb, and the fire service's York boat, went to the scene and the woman was 'retrieved' from the water.

He said she was taken to hospital by ambulance but he could not comment her condition.

Station Manager Bob Hoskins said she was rescued after approximately an hour in the water.

A York Rescue Boat spokeswoman said its team had also been called out to the incident at 5.11am but was stood down once the casualty was in an ambulance.

The service tweeted that the casualty was 'safely rescued using ladders.'

It also tweeted that the team were called out by North Yorkshire Police at 1.53am to reports of a person on the 'wrong side of Ouse Bridge', adding: "As the details were being passed, the person made their own way safely to the correct side of the bridge."

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said that the Foss incident took place near the Hilton Hotel.

"We attended the scene and the patient has been taken by ambulance to York Hospital," said a spokeswoman, who said she was unable to comment on the woman's condition.

The rescue comes just five days after the body of a man was recovered from the River Ouse near Lendal Bridge.

Police are still investigating what was believed to be the first river fatality in York's rivers since five people drowned in a three week period in April.