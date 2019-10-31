A FUNDRAISING event for Ryedale Special Families (RSF) has broken all records.

This year’s Yorkshire Wolds Cycle Challenge, which was held in July, attracted a record number of starters on the day and surpassed last year’s total with more than £38,000 raised. A total of 255 riders set out from Norton College to tackle the 144-mile, two-day route around the Yorkshire Wolds.

This year’s event ran in an anti-clockwise direction around the circular route, which is part of the National Cycling Network, heading out through Westow towards Beverley before the overnight camp at Hutton Cranswick Sports Fields.

The cyclists continued on Sunday morning back to Norton College.

Rob Davies, RSF funding co-ordinator and organiser of the event, said: “The event has over the last nine years become an important part of our ongoing fundraising requirements and once again we’ve been amazed by the incredible efforts of the riders.

“The Yorkshire Wolds Cycle Challenge is a huge team effort and I’d like to say a massive thank you to every single person involved in making it happen, from fellow organisers, marshals, guardian angels, refreshment stop providers, the team at Hutton Cranswick SRA, Norton College, St John Ambulance, Matthew Maw Removals, our sponsors Bannisters Yorkshire Family Farm, Big Bear Bikes, Inntravel, Kent Building Developments, MKM Malton, Pro-Pak Foods and Wold Top Brewery, and, of course, to every single rider for taking part and helping us hit this unbelievable amount raised.”

Entries are already coming in for next year’s special 10th anniversary celebration event which will be held on July 4 and 5.

For more information, go to yorkshirewoldscyclechallenge.org.uk