A MALTON building firm is celebrating after winning a national award.

Howarth Timber and Building Supplies was named as Builders Merchant Federation’s Training Company of the Year accolade, at the trade body’s awards dinner.

It was one of five finalists from across the UK in the running for the national title, after winning the regional stage for the North East England, East Midlands, Yorkshire and Humberside area.

Managing director Nick Howarth said: “It has always been my view that our company is only as good as its people, and one of the company’s main focuses remains around the training and development of our staff.

“We were delighted to win the BMF’s National Training Company of the Year accolade.

“This is a prestigious and highly sought-after award, which we have now managed to win three times.”

BMF CEO John Newcomb said: “The Training Company of the Year award recognises Howarth’s exceptional work in this area.”