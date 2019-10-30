HEARINGS on York’s Local Plan - which will be a guide for where and how many new homes can be built at sites across the city - start in December.
Planning inspectors will carry out an independent examination of the draft plan at meetings at York Racecourse.
The first sessions will take place from December 10 at 10am.
Council leader Keith Aspden said: “The draft Local Plan is one of the most significant strategic documents for our city, as it will determine how York develops over the next 20 years.
“We have been working hard to progress York’s Local Plan and I welcome these public hearings in taking this next step towards adopting a Local Plan for York.
“We remain determined to secure a Local Plan for York that delivers more homes and economic space, whilst protecting the unique character of the city.”
The sessions will discuss key matters including legal guidance, housing need and York’s Green Belt.
The inspectors will then write a report for the council - outlining their recommendations. The public can attend the hearings.
For more information about the Local Plan visit york.gov.uk/localplanexamination.