COUNCILLORS will call for music venues and nightclubs in York to be better protected under planning rules.
The Labour group claims that turning buildings into apartments can be profitable for developers - but can threaten venues as neighbours challenge the noise generated from venues that existed before new residents moved in.
Cllr Jonny Crawshaw said: “This motion presents councillors with an opportunity to make an important statement about the cultural identity and diversity of the city they represent. It also provides a strong role for the newly established York Music Venues Network in engaging with the council on existing venues and any proposed changes to them.
“Live music venues and nightclubs are culturally important features in York’s evening economy, yet they are increasingly under threat from developers and landowners looking to make a quick profit from York’s sky high housing prices.
“This motion not only recognises the importance of these venues, but seeks appropriate safeguards for them through properly applying national planning guidance on individual planning applications.”
Councillors will be asked to back the plan at a meeting tomorrow.