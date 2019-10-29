A MOTHER living with a rare lung disease is backing a national awareness week to help more people understand her condition.

Lucy Smith, 33, from Selby, was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension (PH) six years ago. The life-shortening disease, which affects just 7,000 people in the UK, causes high pressure in the blood vessels connecting the heart and lungs.

Symptoms include severe breathlessness, fatigue, blackouts, swelling around the ankles, and currently there is no cure.

PH Awareness Week takes place between November 4 and 10 and has been organised by the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA UK), a national charity that supports those with the condition.

Lucy, who has two sons aged eight and 13, said: “I find it really hard to keep up with people because I get so breathless and it’s changed the type of mother I can be to my boys.

“It’s important to raise awareness of PH because no one seems to know about it, not even some doctors - and that can be dangerous. People look at me and think I’m perfectly fine, but they can’t see through my skin, and it makes me feel lonely that people don’t understand.”

She added: “Having PH definitely affects my mental wellbeing. I’m a lot more anxious, and I don’t have much confidence.”

Iain Armstrong, Chair of the PHA UK, said: “Pulmonary hypertension is an extremely serious condition. You often can’t tell someone has PH just by looking at them - so encouraging understanding of this rare, devastating condition is vital.”

Research by the PHA UK shows that 53 per cent of people with PH have experienced or been diagnosed with depression.

To find out more visit www.phauk.org.