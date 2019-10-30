CADETS are preparing to assist at York’s annual Festival of Remembrance, which takes place on Sunday at Manor CE Academy.

The festival, which is traditionally staged at York Barbican, will be held in the school’s auditorium, from 4pm.

Producer Sandie Dunleavy said cadets at the school in Millfield Lane, Nether Poppleton, were "really looking forward to being stewards," helping with the logistics.

She said: “There are 80 students in the Cadet Force at Manor School, they meet on Thursday after school.

“Four members of staff are commissioned officers. They have an assigned leader from the MOD.

“They have several overnight camps at Strensall over the year plus and an extensive summer camp at Wathgill in the Dales behind Catterick where they can practise their ‘field crafts’ in situ.”

Sandie said she believed taking the event to a different part of the city would attract people who wouldn’t necessarily go to the Barbican.

However, asked where next year’s festival might be held, she said: “We’ll take a look...but I think we’ll be at the Barbican next year...big plans.”

She said Sunday’s festival would feature the Band of the Yorkshire Regiment with female singers, plus York’s “busiest singer and choir leader”, Jessa Liversidge, who would be singing a selection of songs including ‘On My Own’, ‘Let There be Peace on Earth’ and ‘Here’s to the Heroes’.

She said people could obtain tickets for the event, priced at £10, by emailing denisetrbl@yahoo.co.uk, by writing to 2 Oxtoby Court York YO10 4GA, enclosing a cheque payable to RBL York Branch or making a card payment through Martin Rowley & Sons on 01904 593096.