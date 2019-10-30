NORTH Yorkshire’s Children and Young People’s Service has been shortlisted for this year’s Social Worker of the Year Awards.
The awards ceremony is the leading event for the social care sector, and recognises the achievements and the dedication of those working in the profession
North Yorkshire’s service has been announced as a finalist in the Social Work Employer of the Year category, whilst Tiffany Cook - who works in Harrogate - has been shortlisted as Children’s Social Worker of the Year.
The awards ceremony will be held in London next month.
Last year the county council was the first local authority to be rated “outstanding” across the board in the Ofsted ILACS inspection.
Chief Social Worker for England, Isabelle Trowler, said: “Determination, ethical and effective practice, high ambition for change, energy and wisdom, from practitioners to senior leaders, has led to this result.”