COUNCIL chiefs have backed measures to prevent rat-running through a York neighbourhood.

Members of the transport committee have approved, in principle, a decision to implement traffic restrictions in The Groves from Spring 2020 - following a report that identified a “significant level of traffic that has had an adverse effect on the local community”.

The decision will seal off the cut through that runs between Lowther Street and Penley’s Grove Street in The Groves.

According to the report, St John’s Crescent and St John Street will become one-way, in the direction of Lord Mayor’s Walk, and Brownlow Street would be made one-way in the same direction - but the City of York Council added there will be further design work to confirm the best way to reduce traffic.

The report adds that the changes made could cause widespread reassignment of traffic from The Groves, particularly to Clarence Street, Lord Mayor’s Walk, Haxby Road and a 37 per cent increase in traffic levels in Dodsworth Avenue.

The council added that the work will start once the roadworks that are planned in Lord Mayor’s Walk in Monkgate are completed.

Several residents spoke at the meeting on October 24, highlighting that the main concern for local people has been the flow and build-up of through-traffic using the narrow roads down Lowther Street, Penley’s Grove Street and Neville Street.

The report also said that “there is a physical barrier dividing the community which threatens safety both in terms of risk of accidents and poor air quality. Cars frequently queue along Lowther Street, next to Park Grove Primary School, with their engines idling and many residential homes are situated close to the road”.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said: “We don’t want to stop people from accessing their homes or local shops by car.

"But The Groves Regeneration Project has been talking to residents in the area for some time and a key message that has come out of consultations is that the level of traffic on narrow residential roads through the area has a significantly negative impact on the local community.”