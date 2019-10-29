POLICE say an investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of a man in York's River Ouse is ongoing.

The man's body was recovered from the water near Lendal Bridge on Saturday morning.

The incident led to the closure of the bridge for almost an hour as the three emergency services and also York Rescue Boat attended the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said on Sunday that there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A force spokesman said yesterday that a post mortem had not yet taken place and so the man had not so far been formally identified.

The river fatality is believed to be the first in York since five people drowned in the Ouse and the Foss during a tragic three week period in April.

One of those deaths, of Sonny Ferry, 19, from Rutland, who drowned during a night out, prompted the launch of a £45,000 fundraising campaign by his family.

They aimed to buy a new state-of-the-art craft for York Rescue Boat, fitted with high tech equipment, to help prevent further such tragedies in future.

Their appeal has now raised more than £20,000 and can be contributed to by going to https://www.gofundme.com/the-sunshine-campaign.