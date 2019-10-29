AN AWARD-winning festival will host a week-long celebration of all things comic arts across various Yorkshire locations next week.

Thought Bubble, the UK’s largest comic art festival, will kick off this year’s edition on November 4.

Thought Bubble founder, Lisa Wood, said: “We’ve got more exhibitors than ever and the best guest line up yet. Seeing our fans, new and old, embrace our new home is really special and makes us work even harder to bring something extra special for 2019.”

The programme of events includes superhero biscuit decorating with Bake Off’s Kim-Joy and The Walking Dead immersive experience.

The festival will be hosting guests and representatives from the biggest names and brands in comics, animation, gaming, cartoons and films.

Some of the guests include Invader Zim creator, Jhonen Vasquez, Eisner award winner, Brian Azzarello and California based illustrator, Gemma Correll.

The representatives and artists present will be from the likes of Marvel, DC, Black Horse, Image and The Walking Dead, as well as creators from TV giants such as Nickelodeon and Netflix.

As well as the calendar of events, Thought Bubble has also announced its ‘Kids’ Zone’ that will feature badge making, paper mask making, story writing workshops and animation workshops.

The festival has now expanded from just a Leeds-based event, and will spread into North Yorkshire locations such as Harrogate.

Events will run from November 4-10, culminating with a comic-con on November 9 and 10 at the Harrogate Convention Centre for the first time.

Tickets for Thought Bubble 2019 are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting: https://www.thoughtbubblefestival.com/tickets