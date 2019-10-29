POLICE are searching for a man who tried to rob a York bookmakers' at knifepoint.

Sam Mason, then 26, of Escrick Street, near Fishergate, York, was jailed for more than four years in 2015 after targeting the Coral bookmakers in Beckfield Lane, Acomb.

Armed with a red-handled knife, he entered the premises where a woman was working alone but the robbery was interrupted by another man and he fled the scene.

The judge said: "This would have been a very frightening ordeal for the woman, who was on her own behind the counter.

"You had planned this. You had a hoody, you had covered your face, you had purchased a knife the day before."

North Yorkshire Police said today he was released on licence in May 2018 but was now wanted for recall to prison after breaching licence conditions.

"Anyone who thinks they might have seen Mason, or who has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police," said a spokesperson.

"Dial 101, press 1 and pass information on to the Force Control Room. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."