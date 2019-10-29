AN UNDER-16s football team is celebrating the start of its final season together as a junior team - with new sponsors.
Elvington Harriers, now in its 10th season as a team, has secured new sponsors in York-based process engineering solutions company, ISF.
Iain Scott, managing director at ISF, said: “Providing opportunities for young people to learn transferable key skills, such as teamwork and communication, in team sports is vital. It helps them during education and particularly in the workplace, which is something I’m passionate about.”
Over the last 10 years, the Harriers team has competed against the best teams across Yorkshire in more than 160 games, maintaining a position in the Premier Division of the Selby & District Junior Football League.
Ian Leigh, manager of Elvington Harriers Under-16s, said: “I am delighted that ISF came forward and decided to support us in our final season as it means we get to play another year before the lads go their separate ways.”
ISF provides materials, handling and process engineering solutions to the animal feed, food and bulk handling industries.