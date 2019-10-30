A YORK pub is celebrating Halloween by offering free drinks in exchange for an unusual currency - pumpkins.

The Flying Legends Hungry Horse pub, in Stirling Road, Rawcliffe, is offering a free drink to any locals who visit tomorrow (Thursday). All visitors have to do to claim their freebie is swap a pumpkin at the bar and receive a drink on the house.

Paul Edgley, general manager at the Flying Legends, said: “We know everyone loves a freebie and what better way to celebrate Halloween than to treat, not trick, our customers with our pumpkin pay offer.

“We look forward to welcoming locals in Rawcliffe to the pub this week for a fright-fully good drink, on the house.”

The pumpkin pay scheme was launched by Greene King, operating around 2,750 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland.

The offer is limited to one drink per person.