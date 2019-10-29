A HOST of young athletes have received support from Active York in the latest round of Fund For The Gifted awards.

A group of 11 talented York athletes competing in a range of sports have benefitted from the Fund, which is overseen by Active York, the city’s sport and active leisure partnership.

Among the youngsters recognised at an informal reception at the University of York were Maggie-Jo Allan, a 15-year-old trampolinist, 13-year-old dinghy racer Thomas Moss, rower Katie Mole, 21, 18-year-old golfer George Robson, karate aces Owen Cook and Tia Molesbury, both 17, 16-year-old cricketer Grace Hall, and Mia Mae Deighton, a 17-year-old trampolinist.

Keith Morris, chair of Active York, said: “Active York has been one of many groups contributing to the present consultation to create a strategy for sport and physical activity for the city of York and believes the Fund For The Gifted scheme and support for our city’s young athletes is a key part of this.

“Active York is delighted to be able to support our athletes as they seek to achieve their full potential and to be able to provide financial and specialist sport support with our partners in the city including City of York Council, York Sport and GLL.

“We need to celebrate the achievements and talent in the city and it is positive that the range of support needed mirrors the range of sports our athletes are training and competing in. Regardless of how big or small the support offered we know from previous Fund For The Gifted recipients and their parents that it is appreciated and we hope it makes a difference.”

The recipients will also be recognised at the city’s annual Active York Sports Awards.

For more information about Fund For The Gifted, its criteria and how to make an application, visit

www.activeyork.co.uk.

For more information about how to contribute to the city’s sport and physical activity consultation, visit www.northyorkshiresport.co.uk/york