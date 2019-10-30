THE current political climate around Brexit has slowed the property market in Yorkshire - but correctly priced properties continue to sell, according to a leading real estate advisor.
Savills says that realistically priced properties are still selling, even as uncertainty around Brexit continues to impact the property market.
Ben Pridden, head of residential sales at Savills' York office, said: “There is no doubt Brexit is becoming more of an issue as the year progresses and the expectations between buyers and sellers has widened.
“There is still a needs based market out there. Whether it’s more space for a growing family, or the start of schooling, buyers will only wait so long.”
Pridden suggests that buyers should maintain trust with their agents to use their experience to monitor changing market conditions.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the situation with Brexit, there are some positive statistics coming from Savills. Sales agreed from the York office in September 2019 were up 43% on 2018.
Ben added: “These statistics bear out our dedication to giving our clients the best advice.”