A BUILDER has been jailed for the second time for molesting teenage girls.

Two friends aged 17 and 18 woke to find Daniel Derek Leeks molesting them as they slept, said Rob Galley, prosecuting.

In 2014, the 30-year-old paedophile was jailed for three years for subjecting a drunk 14-year-old girl to what York Crown Court heard was a “full night of sexual activity”.

Leeks, of Carr Lane, Acomb, denied two charges of sexually assaulting the two older girls but was convicted by York magistrates at a trial and sent to York Crown Court for sentence.

There Judge Simon Hickey told him: “I am concerned you still behave in this way towards women you find yourself in close contact with.”

He jailed Leeks for 12 months and made him subject to a lifelong sexual harm prevention order banning him from contacting all three teenagers and having contact with underage girls.

Leeks was put on the sex offenders’ register for life in 2014.

For him, Simon Perkins said he had complied with probation officers’ orders while on prison licence following his release from his first prison sentence.

He had had difficulty getting work and had set up in business as a self-employed builder.

In 2014, York Crown Court heard he had been a retail manager when he plied the youngest victim with vodka at his home until she was so drunk she was sick and couldn’t stand.

Then, after assuring a friend of hers he would look after her and taking the friend home, he returned to his own home.

He later gave police a “graphic account” of the “full night of sexual activity” he had subjected the 14-year-old to and which she had been too drunk to remember, said Roderick Hunt, prosecuting.

In the more recent offences, Mr Galley told the same court Leeks accompanied the 17-year-old and 18-year-old to the oldest victim’s home.

Despite not being invited to stay, he did so and although he was told to sleep on a sofa downstairs, he settled down on the end of the bed where the two victims were.

In victim personal statements, both the older victims said his actions had affected their mental health and how they behaved in social situations.