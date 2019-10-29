FUNDING increases for York schools - which have just been announced by the Government - differ dramatically from school to school.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy has revealed today that schools in his constituency have enjoyed a 6 per cent average increase in per-pupil funding, compared to a 4 per cent rise nationally.

He says the average rise for schools across the City of York Council area is 5.38 per cent.

But the funding tables shown here reveal that some schools are set to win double-figure percentage increases while others will receive an increase of less than two per cent.

St Barnabas CofE Primary School will enjoy a 14.7 per cent increase, to £5,620, St Aelred's RC Primary School wins a 12.98 per cent rise to £4,308, Yearsley Grove Primary gets a 12.3 per cent increase to £4,095, Woodthorpe Primary receives an 11.86 per cent hike to £3,884 and Lord Deramore's Primary in Heslington gets a 10.45 per cent rise to £3,967.

But at the other end of the scale, several primary schools see an increase of only 1.84 per cent: Tang Hall, to £4,462, Haxby Road, to £4,665, Stockton on the Forest, to £4,663, Skelton, to £5,396, Rufforth, to £4,589, and Naburn, to £4,866.

The secondary schools generally see an increase closer to the national average 4 per cent rise. All Saint's RC rises 4.28 per cent to £5,230, Archbishop Holgate CoE by 3.37 per cent to £5,020,York High by 4.47 per cent to £5,473, Fulford by 4.33 per cent to £5,000, Huntington by 4.29 per cent to £5,135, Joseph Rowntree by 4.28 per cent to £5,222, Manor by 4.34 per cent to £5,000 and Vale of York by 3.99 per cent to £5,353.