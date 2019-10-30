HOW cycling has changed...

There's not a helmet or a pair of dropped handlebars (or any lycra shorts, for that matter) to be seen in this brilliant photo from our archive.

The caption leaves quite a lot to be desired. It says simply: 'York Carriageworks cyclists'. There's no date, and not even anything to suggest exactly where the photo was taken. But, judging from the expression on the faces, it presumably shows workers leaving after the end of a shift: these look like men who are glad to be on their way home...

Shift changes like this were once part of everyday life in York. Sadly, the decline of traditional manufacturing in the city means there is nothing really like it any more. But at least we have photos like this to remind us of the way things once were.

Does anyone recognise themselves? We'd love to know a bit more about when and why this photo was taken...

Stephen Lewis