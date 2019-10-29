Saxophonist Snake Davis returns to York’s National Centre for Early Music on Sunday with his latest show Burden of Paradise.
Described as ‘jazz for people who don’t like jazz’ Snake and his gang give their own special treatment to an array of music from Dylan to Dowland.
Hailed by the Daily Telegraph as ‘A virtuoso saxophonist’, Yorkshireman Snake admits he can’t wait to return to one of his favourite venues.
‘The NCEM has a special place in my heart, I love this venue. I grew up in North Yorkshire, it’s where the music all started taking shape for me. The space we perform in makes SO much difference, this one is inspiring, beautiful and evokes fond memories of wonderful past concerts.’
Snake Davis’s saxophone has played a key role for a huge number of bands from M People to Eurythmics. He’s joined on Sunday by the versatile Helen Watson, who’s collaborated with some of the best musicians in the business including Little Feat and Joe Cocker, and by bassist Dave Bowie Jr, currently performing with the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain.
Burden of Paradise: Snake Davis, Sunday November 3, 7.30pm at the NCEM, St Margaret’s Church, York. Tickets £20.00 (£18.00 concessions) from the NCEM, by calling 01904 658338 or from boxoffice@ncem.co.uk or tickets.ncem.co.uk