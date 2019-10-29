This Year’s Christmas Traditions, formerly Carols in Kirkgate and long regarded as the start of the Christmas season in York, has relocated to the Citadel (former Salvation Army venue) in Gillygate due to increased demand.
The York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir will be joined by the usual ladies choir, and a children’s choir or a Youth choir for the first time since 2011. We can now seat 110 downstairs and over 200 upstairs. Tickets are £12 for downstairs (Main Hall) and £10 for upstairs (Gallery) and children under sixteen are half price.
The event takes place from Tuesday, December 3 through to Friday, December 6 inclusive at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm.
Anyone with mobility issues will need to be in the Main Hall as the Gallery does not have a lift and is quite steeply tiered.
Mince pies and wine will be available. The nearest car park is Union Street. Tickets are selling well and can be obtained on line at arkevent.co.uk/christmastraditions19 or by phoning 01904 728423.
Terry Yates,
Main Street, Escrick, York