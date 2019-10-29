This Year’s Christmas Traditions, formerly Carols in Kirkgate and long regarded as the start of the Christmas season in York, has relocated to the Citadel (former Salvation Army venue) in Gillygate due to increased demand.

The York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir will be joined by the usual ladies choir, and a children’s choir or a Youth choir for the first time since 2011. We can now seat 110 downstairs and over 200 upstairs. Tickets are £12 for downstairs (Main Hall) and £10 for upstairs (Gallery) and children under sixteen are half price.