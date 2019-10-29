THREE members of the same family have appeared in court charged with preventing the lawful burial of their relative.
Yoshika Yasutake, 52, Takahiro Yasutake, 47, and their mother Michiko Yasutake, 76, are alleged to have concealed the death of Rina Yasutake, 49, last year.
The three living relatives, all of Bondgate, Helmsley, attended Scarborough Magistrates Court where their case was sent to York Crown Court as it can only be tried by a judge and jury.
All three were released on unconditional bail.
They will attend a plea and trial preparation hearing at York Crown Court on December 2.
Rina's body was found in a house on Bondgate, Helmsley, on September 25, 2018.
