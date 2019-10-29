WHEN I was asked if I would like to review Blood Brothers at the Grand Opera House, I hesitated. I still cherish memories of a visit to the Theatre Royal in the 1980s to see a stunning touring production starring Con O’Neill, whose performance later won him a Laurence Olivier Award. It was one of the best musicals I have ever seen, with its mixture of humour, tragedy and great music.

More than 30 years on, would a second viewing prove something of an anti-climax? Not a chance. This heartrending story by Liverpool playwright Willy Russell of twins who are separated at birth and grow up on opposite sides of the tracks,hurtling inexorably towards a tragic climax, is still as deeply moving as ever, as well as troubling in its examination of poverty and class in 1960s Liverpool. But it’s also very funny at times.