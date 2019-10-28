A WOMAN putting her grandchild into the rear seat of her BMW suffered multiple-broken bones when a car smashed into her open rear door - then made off.

North Yorkshire Police said the woman - who is in her late 60s - was pinned between the door and body of her BMW.

The driver of the other car failed to stop after the incident in Alness Drive, York, at around 8.30pm on Sunday, the force added.

Now officers are appealing for witnesses and information in a bid to trace the offending vehicle and its driver.

The vehicle is described as silver or grey and possibly the size of a small MPV. It made off towards Moor Lane.

A police spokesperson said: "As a result of the collision, the woman suffered broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a fractured knee cap and a potentially broken leg. She was taken by ambulance to York Hospital where she is still receiving treatment.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing either of the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation."

Contact police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Phillip Kennedy, or email philip.kennedy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.