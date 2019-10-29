A FLOOD warning for the River Ouse will remain in force today.

Popular footpaths in York remain submerged due to the high river levels that the city experienced over the weekend.

The Environment Agency says it expects river levels to continue to fall slowly over the course of today (Tuesday), with a warning remaining in place until this evening.

The Foss Barrier is in operation and the flood gates along the River Ouse are closed.

Environment response staff are monitoring the situation and residents are advised to avoid footpaths near the river.