SPOOKY sightings are springing up around York in time for Halloween - after a possible ghost was spotted in a popular York pub.

David Lee, assistant manager of the Lamb and Lion pub, in High Petergate, said that he was checking the CCTV footage yesterday morning (Sunday) when he noticed a ghostly child-like figure appearing at the door.

He said: "I was just checking the CCTV to see where my colleague, Molly, was as we were cleaning and preparing for the day ahead.

"I saw the outline of what appeared to be a ghost which caused me to jump back shocked, thinking 'what on earth is that?'

"Molly walked past none the wiser, so I called her and she came and looked at the footage.

"She was as startled as I was.

"I don't believe in ghosts but that footage is pretty convincing.

"It looks like a small girl in a dress. It was very strange, especially with Halloween this weekend.

"A few other colleagues have reported ghost sightings in the past so maybe it's the building."

The Lamb and Lion is made up of two Grade ll Listed buildings. Number 2 and 2A is understood to be previously a house and shop, dating back to circa 1840, whilst number 4 was a house that was constructed in 1782 and was formerly the Bootham Bar Hotel.